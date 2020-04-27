Pedestrian Killed Crossing Route 9 In Old Bridge

A pedestrian was killed Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 9 in Old Bridge, authorities said.

The woman's identity had not been released pending notification of her family, according to a statement.by Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Old Bridge Police Chief William Volkert.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m., they said.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is active and continuing, they said.

The woman was struck by a northbound vehicle as she was crossing Route 9 near Ticetown Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to call Old Bridge Patrolman Steven Connolly at 732-721-5600 or Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.