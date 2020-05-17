Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Pedestrian, 60, Struck, Killed In Plainsboro

Morris Davidson Park
Morris Davidson Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near Morris Davidson Park in Plainsboro on Saturday, authorities said.

The pedestrian was identified as Donna Lawrence of Plainsboro, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener said in a press statement on Sunday evening.

Lawrence was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and later pronounced dead due to the injuries she sustained in the crash, they said

Lawrence was struck in a crosswalk on Plainsboro Road at Morris Davidson Park shortly after noon on Saturday by a Buick sedan, they said.

Police have not released the name of the driver. Their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to call Patrolman Rich Wolak of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328 .

