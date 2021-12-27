Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Passenger Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Garden State Parkway Crash On Christmas Eve

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A passenger was killed and two others hurt when their minivan flipped on the Garden State Parkway on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Devona Hutchinson, 47, of New Brunswick, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to New Jersey State Police.

The driver, Samuel Huff, 67, of East Orange, sustained minor injuries. The other passenger, police said. Tara Garland, 46, of Edison, sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash occurred at about 7:52 a.m. when a Dodge Caravan heading south at mile marker 132.2 in Woodbridge overturned, police said.

The two passengers were ejected from the van.

The cause of the crash was not known.

An investigation was ongoing.

