One Person Killed In Middlesex County House Fire

Jon Craig
Woodbridge Fire Department
Woodbridge Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook

First responders were called to a fatal house fire on Wednesday morning in Middlesex County.

The fire was reported on South Inman Avenue in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township about 9 a.m.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but one victim was found dead in the basement, according to initial reports.

The home belonged to a family of five, according to the Red Cross of New Jersey.

The name of the 21-year-old victim has not been released.

A message posted on Twitter by the Red Cross of New Jersey about Wednesday's fatal house fire.

Twitter/ Red Cross New Jersey

“Our disaster mental health volunteers remain available for those affected,” the Red Cross said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told NJ Advance Media that one of the home's occupants had died.  

A passerby saw smoke and began banging on the door alerting the father, who called out to other members of the family, an Avenel Fire Department official told MyCentralJersey.com 

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the home and spread up the stairs into the kitchen, authorities said. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

