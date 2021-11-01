Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: NY Con Man Admits Scamming $3.5M From Elderly Investors In NJ, Elsewhere For Heart Attack Pill
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NY Man Arrested For Murdering A New Brunswick Man

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Brunswick police.
New Brunswick police. Photo Credit: New Brunswick Police Department/Facebook

A Staten Island, NY, man has been charged with murdering a New Brunswick man, authorities said. 

On Monday at 2:39 a.m., police  responded to Easton Avenue and Condict Street after nearby patrol officers heard gunfire. 

Patrol officers found  a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as Azeem Seawright, 40, of New Brunswick was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

Minutes after the shooting, Justin Landrum, 20, of Staten Island, was quickly apprehended by New Brunswick patrol officers, 

Following a joint investigation by the New Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Landrum has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

Landrum is presently in police custody pending a transfer to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center where he will remain pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

At present, the shooting does not appear to be a random act. The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call Detective Elfi Martinez of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.