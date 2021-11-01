NY Man Arrested For Murdering A New Brunswick Man

A Staten Island, NY, man has been charged with murdering a New Brunswick man, authorities said.

On Monday at 2:39 a.m., police responded to Easton Avenue and Condict Street after nearby patrol officers heard gunfire.

Patrol officers found a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as Azeem Seawright, 40, of New Brunswick was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

Minutes after the shooting, Justin Landrum, 20, of Staten Island, was quickly apprehended by New Brunswick patrol officers,

Following a joint investigation by the New Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Landrum has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

Landrum is presently in police custody pending a transfer to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center where he will remain pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

At present, the shooting does not appear to be a random act. The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call Detective Elfi Martinez of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

