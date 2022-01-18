Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Middlesex Daily Voice

NJ Woman Found Dead In Lake Alongside Her Baby Was Mourning Loss Of Her Dad

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Tamequa Robinson
Tamequa Robinson Photo Credit: Tamar Robinson Facebook

The woman who died alongside her 9-month-old son after their car was found in a Central Jersey pond had been mourning the loss of her own father, according to her posts on social media.

The bodies of Tamequa Robinson, 30, of Edison, and her baby boy were pulled from their car in Piscataway's New Market Pond around 5:35 Tuesday morning, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The boy was identified as Noah by family on social media.

A passerby reportedly called police after spotting a vehicle floating in the pond at Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue.

The mom and her baby were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, the prosecutor said alongside Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier.

The night before the incident, Robinson took to Facebook in mourning the loss of her father.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of autopsies by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Robinson and her baby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

