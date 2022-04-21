Contact Us
NJ Morgue Driver Stole Credit Cards From Bodies: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Kevin Thomas Jr.
Kevin Thomas Jr. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A Middlesex County man who drives bodies to the morgue stole credit cards that he found on them, authorities said.

Kevin Thomas, Jr., 43, of Sayreville, who works as a driver at an unidentified company, used the stolen credit cards to buy plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and other items from businesses throughout Middlesex County, the said.

Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, April 19 at his home, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone alongside Milltown Police Chief Brian Knelle.

Thomas was charged with credit card theft, identity theft, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and three counts of possession of a credit card without consent, they said.

He was being held in Middlesex County Jail, 

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to call Milltown Police Sgt. William Fama at 732-828-2100, ext. 133, and Det. Marcus Goode of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4274.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.