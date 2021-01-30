NJ Man, 41, Charged With Trying To Kidnap Female Pedestrian Using Bogus Handgun

A 41-year-old New Jersey man was in custody after trying to kidnap a female pedestrian at gunpoint with a replica handgun earlier this week, authorities said.

Gary Prichard, of New Brunswick, drove up to the victim walking on Easton Avenue and drew what appeared to be a handgun while demanded she get into the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

When the victim refused, Prichard fled the area, said Ciccone alongside New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

Prichard was ultimately identified as the driver and owner of the truck, which was captured on camera as he fled the scene, authorities said.

A starter pistol was also recovered from Prichard’s truck following the execution of a search warrant, Ciccone and Caputo said.

Prichard was charged with fourth-degree possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose and second-degree attempted kidnapping.

Prichard was lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court next week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Walcott at (732) 745-5217.

