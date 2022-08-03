NJ Daycare Teacher Charged With Assaulting 2-Year-Old Child: Prosecutor

A daycare teacher who allegedly abused a two-year-old child has been arrested and charged, authorities said.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested after detectives determined she had physically assaulted a two-year-old child who was under her care, they said.

She has been employed as a teacher at the “I Can Kids” Childcare, located at 806 Route 1 North, Edison, for 12 years, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan

The incident was reported to authorities on Friday, July 29.

The children cared for there are between the ages of 18 months and two and a half years old.

The investigation determined that Ameen assaulted the child on Thursday, July 28. She was charged with abuse and neglect.

She was processed and released pending central judicial processing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ankur Mankad of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7467 or Detective Olivia Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3600.

