New Brunswick Mass Shooting Victims Identified
DV Pilot Police & Fire

New Brunswick Mass Shooting Victims Identified

Jon Craig
New Brunswick Police Department
New Brunswick Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two men killed during Sunday's mass shooting in New Brunswick have been identified, authorities said.

Lionel Macauley, 28, of Somerset, and Anthony Robinson 23, of New Brunswick, died of injuries they sustained in the early morning shooting, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo said on Monday.

In addition to the six people previously reported as injured during the 1:20 a.m. shooting, another wounded victim has since come forward, authorities said.

The ninth shooting victim received minor injuries which did not require hospitalization, Ciccone and Caputo said.

Four victims remain hospitalized -- three in stable condition and one in serious/critical condition, they said.

Mccauley and Robinson were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where they were pronounced dead on Sunday.

An autopsy on Monday confirmed both victims died of gunshot wounds ruled as homicides, Ciccone and Caputo said. 

The investigation is active and is continuing by the New Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erika DiMarcello of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3848.

