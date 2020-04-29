New Brunswick Man Wanted In Brother's Stabbing Surrenders

A 33-year-old New Brunswick man sought in his brother's stabbing surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning.

Roberto Lopez turned himself in to the New Brunswick Police Department at 8:30 a.m., Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo said in a statement.

Authorities had released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday in connection with Monday's fatal stabbing.

Lopez was charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges, they said.

Henry Lopez, 43, was stabbed dead at the Livingston Avenue home he shares with Lopez around 9 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Roberto Lopez is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending a detention hearing.

