Middlesex Daily Voice
Middlesex Daily Voice

MURDER-SUICIDE: Two Dead In Woodbridge

Cecilia Levine
Woodbridge PD
Woodbridge PD

Two people died in a murder-suicide in Woodbridge Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said.

The call initially came in as an unresponsive female on a front lawn, but responding officers found two people dead on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

"At this stage of the investigation and based upon what is known to law enforcement at this point, the incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide," Ciccone said. "Authorities have determined that there is no threat to the public."

