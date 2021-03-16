Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Multiple Dog Attack Victims Critically Injured

Jon Craig
The scene of a dog attack in Carteret. (Courtesy: ABC Helicopter 7
The scene of a dog attack in Carteret. (Courtesy: ABC Helicopter 7 Photo Credit: ABC Helicopter 7 (Screengrab)

Multiple people were hospitalized after a dog attack at a home in Middlesex County, authorities said.

A second medevac helicopter had been requested about 5 p.m. on Tuesday to airlift victims.

At least one child and one adult were initially reported to be critically hurt. 

“Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St.," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in a statement.

"Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care,” Reiman said.

Police did not immediately have more details.  

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

