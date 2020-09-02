Multiple-Car Crash Injures 11, Some Severely; Closes Route 1 In Woodbridge

At lest 11 people were injured in a crash in Woodbridge Township, several of them seriously, authorities said.

First responders from Middlesex and Union counties were called at 12:12 p.m. on Wednesday about a multiple-car crash involving multiple people hurt at the intersection of Route 1 and Randolph Avenue, according to initial reports.

Several people were trapped and had to be extracted by firefighters and EMS crews, reports said.

Photos posted here by RLS Metro Breaking News showed severe crash scene wreckage including a crumpled white convertible.

At least one crash victim was airlifted by Northstar medevac helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, reports said.

Eastbound lanes of Route remained closed about 3 p.m. as police tried to determine the cause of the crash.

Investigators from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office also were called to the crash scene.

A total of 11 crash victims were taken to area hospitals, some of them with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an unconfirmed count.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.