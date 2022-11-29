Motorists Seriously Hurt In Pair Of Garden State Parkway Crashes: NJSP

Two motorists were seriously hurt in a pair of crashes on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The first crash occurred at 12:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 south at milepost 125.2 in Sayreville. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling southbound in the express lanes when it went off the road to the right, then struck the guardrail and concrete support beam, according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

As a result, the driver, Philip Gardner, 52, of Akron, OH was entrapped and sustained serious injuries, Goez said. He was taken to an area hospital.

The second crash was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday north in the express lanes, also at milepost 125 in Sayreville. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Civic traveling south went off the road to the left, struck a light pole and traffic sign, then struck a guardrail, overturned and struck several trees, Goez said.

As a result, the driver, Ibintalib Johnson, 24, of Irvington, was ejected and sustained serious injuries, Goez said. He was taken to an area hospital.

