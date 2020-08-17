Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: UPDATE: 12 Hospitalized After Lincoln Tunnel-Bound Buses Crash
Motorist Strikes Pole, Killed In Edison Crash

Jon Craig
Route 27 in Edison
A man was killed Monday in a single-car crash in Edison, authorities said.

The victim was driving on Route 27 near Frederic Street when his car crossed the road, hit a pole and overturned, Edison police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 9 a.m., police said.

His name has not been released by police.

Route 27 remained closed in both directions as of 11:30 a.m. 

An investigation of a possible cause of the crash is continuing, police said.

