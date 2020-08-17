Motorist Strikes Pole, Killed In Edison Crash

A man was killed Monday in a single-car crash in Edison, authorities said.
The victim was driving on Route 27 near Frederic Street when his car crossed the road, hit a pole and overturned, Edison police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 9 a.m., police said.
His name has not been released by police.
Route 27 remained closed in both directions as of 11:30 a.m.
An investigation of a possible cause of the crash is continuing, police said.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.