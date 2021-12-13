Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Motorist Hurt In Central Jersey Garden State Parkway Crash: NJSP

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A motorist was injured in a rush-hour crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the parkway in Sayreville, initial reports said.

One lane was closed, reports said.

A New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said EMS responded for a complaint of neck pain.

In a separate incident, there was a car fire reported on Route 35, also in Sayreville, about 4:30 p.m., reports said.

Two lanes were closed on the 1800 block of Route 35  near Lockwood's Boatworks as firefighters doused the fully engulfed vehicle, according to an unconfirmed report.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

