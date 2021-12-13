Motorist Hurt In Central Jersey Garden State Parkway Crash: NJSP

A motorist was injured in a rush-hour crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the parkway in Sayreville, initial reports said.

One lane was closed, reports said.

A New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said EMS responded for a complaint of neck pain.

In a separate incident, there was a car fire reported on Route 35, also in Sayreville, about 4:30 p.m., reports said.

Two lanes were closed on the 1800 block of Route 35 near Lockwood's Boatworks as firefighters doused the fully engulfed vehicle, according to an unconfirmed report.

