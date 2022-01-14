Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? NJ State Police Seek Help Finding SUV Drivers Who Assaulted Trucker On Turnpike
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorist, 54, Killed On NJ Turnpike In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 54-year-old motorist from Monmouth County was killed when his car rear-ended a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, off the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of the outer ramp when a Honda Civic collided with its rear. 

The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as Henry Lee, 54, of Marlboro, sustained fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to NJ State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.