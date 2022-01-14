Motorist, 54, Killed On NJ Turnpike In Central Jersey

A 54-year-old motorist from Monmouth County was killed when his car rear-ended a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, off the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of the outer ramp when a Honda Civic collided with its rear.

The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as Henry Lee, 54, of Marlboro, sustained fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to NJ State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota.

There were no other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.