Motorcyclist Was Drunk In Old Bridge Crash That Killed Woman, 36, Authorities Say

Criminal charges have been brought against a motorcycle operator who was drunk when he lost control, killing his passenger in Middlesex County, authorities said Saturday.

Jack Piatek, 27, of Sayreville, was heading northbound on Route 35 on his Harley Davidson when he lost control near Industrial Drive in Old Bridge around 11:50 p.m., Thursday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Piatek and his passenger, Jessica Vinsko, 36, of South Amboy, were both ejected. Piatek was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with injuries while Vinsko was pronounced dead at the scene, Ciccone said.

Piatek was arrested Saturday and charged with vehicular homicide. He is currently being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a Detention Hearing.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman Henry Penley of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 679-5955 or Detective Erik Larsen of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-5377.

