Motorcycle Passenger Ejected, Killed In Old Bridge Crash

A woman riding on the back of a motorcycle died late Thursday after the driver lost control on Route 35 in Old Bridge, authorities said.

It was the second fatal motorcycle crash in two days in Old Bridge.

The name and age of the motorcycle passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been released pending notification to the family, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Police Chief William Volkert said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

A man driving a Harley Davidson -- whose name also has not been released -- lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle along with the woman, Ciccone and Volkert said. They were traveling on Route 35 northbound near Industrial Drive when the crash occurred at 11:50 p.m., they said. The motorcycle driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment of his injuries, they said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information about Thursday's crash is urged to call Old Bridge Police Officer Henry Penley at 732-679-5955 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Det. Erik Larsen at 732-745-5377.

On Wednesday night, a 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he failed to stop for a red traffic light and struck a car on Route 18 at Ferry Road, Old Bridge police said. Police identified the victim as John Flanagan of Aberdeen.

