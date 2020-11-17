Middlesex Volunteer Firefighter Hurt Battling Auto Shop Blaze

A volunteer firefighter was injured battling a two-alarm blaze that extensively damaged an automotive shop and six vehicles in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Middlesex Borough Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday reporting a structure fire at Stoms ABS Automotive, 770 Bound Brook Road (Route 28), police said.

When police officers arrived, the one-story building was completely engulfed in flames. All of the auto shop's employees escaped without injury, police said.

The Middlesex Fire Department arrived within minutes and immediately requested a second alarm, police said. Also assisting were firefighters from Dunellen, Bound Brook, Piscataway and Franklin.

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes. Route 28 was closed in both directions for several hours.

The fire caused extensive damage to the one-story auto repair and maintenance building, destroying three vehicles and damaging three more.

One firefighter was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with an injury not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The Dunellen Rescue Squad and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital’s Basic Life Support Unit and the Middlesex County Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Unit also responded

The Middlesex County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire which, at his time, is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

