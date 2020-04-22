Middlesex PD: Teen Seized After Stolen Car Chase, Crash

Middlesex police seized a 17-year-old Somerset County boy after he crashed a stolen car during an overnight chase Wednesday, authorities said.

Officer Paul Cerreto tried to stop the car on Cap Lane near Second Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. after he discovered that it was reported stolen two hours earlier from South Bound Brook, borough police said in a statement.

The pursuit continued on westbound Route 28 and ended minutes later when the driver lost control of the car and it crashed near the intersection of Hazelwood Avenue, they said.

Police issued a delinquency complaint to the boy for possession of stolen property and eluding, then released him to a parent.

“Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the extremely reckless and irresponsible actions of the defendant," Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said. “I am proud of Officer Cerreto, as I am of all of our officers, who continue to show up every day, undaunted and keep us all safe under very, very difficult conditions."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.