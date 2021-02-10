Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Man, 38, Arrested With Child Pornography

Jon Craig
Perth Amboy police
Perth Amboy police Photo Credit: Perth Amboy Police Department

A 38-year-old man from Perth Amboy has been arrested after authorities received a tip he was uploading child pornography.

Joseph Boka, 38, of Perth Amboy was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon.

His arrest resulted from a CyberTip made to the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Ciccone and McKeon said.

Boka was charged after an investigation by Detective Stephanie Redline and Detective Daniel Lojek of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office as well as Detective Riscardo Rosado of the Perth Amboy Police Department.

Authorities found that Boka uploaded images depicting child exploitation and sexual abuse to a social media platform, Ciccone and McKeon said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Rosado of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3872, Detective Redline of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-867-1496, or Detective Lojek of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-5924.

