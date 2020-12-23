Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Man, 20, Arrested For Inappropriate Sexual Contact

Jon Craig
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been arrested for criminal sexual contact, authorities said.

Dandre Burrell of New Brunswick was charged with improperly touching a woman, according to  Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

Last Wednesday, Burrell was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Ciccone and Caputo said.

On Monday, Burrell was jailed in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a trial after a detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Joseph Rea.

An investigation by Detective Jeffrey Monticello of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Lauren Tredo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that, on Dec. 12, Burrell grabbed the victim’s rear as she was walking near Robinson Street, authorities said. Burrell then fled on foot.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information on this, or similar incidents, is urged to call Detective Monticello 732-745-5217 or Detective Tredo at 732-745-3711.

