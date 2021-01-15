Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex County Man, 18, Charged With Running Child Porn Sharing Program

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Middlesex police
Middlesex police Photo Credit: Middlesex PD

A Middlesex County man was arrested on accusations he ran a child pornography sharing program from his home on Friday, authorities said.

Aofei Zou, 18, of Middlesex, was charged with second-degree using a file-sharing program to store items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children and third-degree possession of child pornography, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Matthew P. Geist of the Middlesex Borough Police Department said.

Zou was charged following an investigation by Det. Daniel Lojek and Det. Stephanie Redline of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, they said.

The investigation found that determined Zou operated a peer-to-peer file sharing platform from his Middlesex residence for distributing child exploitive materials, Ciccone and Geist said.

The investigation is active and is continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lojek of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-5924.

