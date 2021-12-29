Contact Us
Massive Search Launched For Rutgers Student Missing Since Christmas Eve

Jon Craig
Keshav Rao
Keshav Rao Photo Credit: RUPD

Authorities seek the public's help finding a Rutgers University student who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Keshav Rao, 21, was last seen where he resides on Quad 2 at 23 Avenue E, in Piscataway at approximately 7:28 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to Rutgers University police.

Rao is described as an Indian male, 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a  medium brown complexion. 

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white puffy jacket with a hood, a black "beanie" style hat, with a black with red accents backpack.

The Rutgers University Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keshav Rao please call the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

