Marine Fire Unit Rescues Boater In Perth Amboy

Jon Craig
At the scene of Thursday's Perth Amboy boat fire.
At the scene of Thursday's Perth Amboy boat fire. Photo Credit: Perth Amboy Fire Department

One person was rescued from a boat fire on the Perth Amboy waterfront Thursday evening, authorities said.

Fire Department units arrived to find a boat on fire with a person still on board around 5 20 p.m., near Front and Gordon street, Perth Amboy fire officials said.

Marine 5 rescued the occupant, who did not sustain any injuries, and extinguished the blaze, officials said.

Fireboats from Carteret and Newark also were dispatched as part of the NJ Regional Fireboat Task Force, but later cancelled.

Perth Amboy's Marine 5 responded to a boat fire on Thursday evening.

Perth Amboy Fire Department

