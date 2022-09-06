Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Man Wanted In Physical Attack Of Woman Walking In Middlesex County

Nicole Acosta
The alleged suspect.
The alleged suspect. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted on aggravated assault charges for physically attacking a woman walking in Middlesex County on Sunday, June 5, authorities said.

An unidentified man approached the woman as she was walking along Raritan Avenue in Highland Park around 4 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Park Police Chief Richard Abrams said.

He was also in New Brunswick on the same evening, investigators said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 21, standing 5'5" tall.

He has a small build, short dark hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or surveillance footage from the area should contact Detective Sean McGraw of the Highland Park Police Department at (732) 572-3800 or Detective Greg MacDonald of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3600.

