Man, 63, Dies In Piscataway House Fire

A 63-year-old man died in a Piscataway house fire Saturday.

Smoke billowed from 827 Maple Ave., as firefighters arrived following a neighbor's 9-1-1 call, police said.

Fire responders pulled the unconscious victim and started performing CPR, before he was taken to JFK Medical Center, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The New Market Fire Company, PSE&G, Piscataway Office of Emergency Management and the Piscataway Fire Inspector responded.

Police did not release the victim's identity.

