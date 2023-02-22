Mall Brawls End With Arrest Of Teenagers In Edison

Two brawls at the Menlo Park Mall ended with the arrest of two teenagers authorities said.

Edison police broke up two fights about an hour apart on Saturday evening, they said.

More than 100 people were present when the first fight involving about 20 to 30 teens and young adults started at around 6:30 p.m., Edison Deputy Chief Robert Dudash said.

Edison police, mall security and officers from neighboring towns stopped the fight.

Nasier Monroe, 19, of New Brunswick and a 15-year-old girl were both charged with rioting, Dudash said.

Monroe was additionally charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction, he said.

The girl also was charged with simple assault.

Dudash said the Edison Police Department will be working closely with Menlo Park Mall security to prevent this from happening again.

