Maintenance Worker Killed In NJ Industrial Accident Survived By 'Pride & Joy' Toddler Son

Cecilia Levine
Sam Toatley Jr. with son, SJ. Photo Credit: Loco Shiesty Facebook
Samuel Toatley, Jr. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 23-year-old maintenance worker killed over the weekend in an industrial accident over the weekend is being remembered as a hard-working dad who would've done anything to put a smile on his little boy's face.

Samuel Toatley Jr., of Ewing, was operating a machine at nuLoom warehouse (Rugs USA) became pinned between a cleaning machine and section of shelving around 3 a.m. at the Prospect Plains Road facility, police said Wednesday.

Affectionately known as "Loco," Toatley worked for Complete Care Maintenance, a company that cleaned the facility once a week, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than $8,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by Toatley's family as of Wednesday afternoon. 

The campaign is intended to fund his funeral and memorial with additional donations going toward his 2-year-old son, SJ -- "his pride and joy," the account says.

"Sam has touched the lives of many and always made sure the people closest to him were always good," the GoFundMe reads.

"No matter what Sam had going on in his life he always had a smile on his face to enjoy time with the ones he was with."

The account remembered Toatley as a hardworking dad who did anything to make his little boy smile.

"It didn’t matter if it was playing horsey, hide and seek, sharing candy/food, or even coming home after work with a brand new toy for SJ to play with," the account says.

"Sam’s heart was one of the biggest and it is with deep sadness that his life was tragically cut short. His loss will forever leave an impact on everyone he has encountered. His legacy and life will continue to live through his son, family, and friends."

