KNOW THEM? NY Pair Wanted For NJ Turnpike Road Rage Assault

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a pair of men wanted in a road rage incident on the NJ Turnpike. Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a pair of men wanted for a road rage incident on the NJ Turnpike.

The victim and the two suspects were pulled over on the northbound, inner roadway at milepost 82 in East Brunswick around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15, State Police said.

The two men got out of their car and hit the victim in the face with an unknown object, then got back in a black Mercedes Benz SUV with an unknown New York plate and fled, authorities said.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Cranbury Station Criminal Investigation Office at 609-860-9000 ext. 4424. Anonymous tips are welcome.

