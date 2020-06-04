Hit-Run Victim, 22, ID'd As Body Found Near North Brunswick Dunkin' Donuts

A 22-year-old woman has been identified as the hit-and-run victim found early Thursday along Route 130, authorities said.

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Alysa Kristjanson of Princeton, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Director Kenneth P. McCormick of the North Brunswick Police Department said in a statement.

Kristjanson's body was found about 8:30 a.m. near a Dunkin' Donuts in the 2100 block of Route 130 in North Brunswick, they said.

One lane of Route 130 north was closed during an investigation after the discovery about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, North Brunswick police said in a statement.

Authorities have determined that the fatal hit-and-run took place at 12:58 a.m. Thursday and that the vehicle fled the scene.

The investigation is active and is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul Pappas Jr. of the North Brunswick Police Department at 732-247-0922 , or Detective David Abromaitis of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4436 .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.