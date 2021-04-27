Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
First Responders Called To Serious Motorcycle Crash In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious motorcycle crash in Middlesex County, authorities said. 

Port Reading emergency crews were called to Blair Road in Woodbridge late Tuesday afternoon. 

A Northstar medevac helicopter was called to Boynton Park shortly before 5 p.m. to airlift a 35-year-old man injured in the crash, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that the rider suffered bilateral femur fractures.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

