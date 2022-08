A motorist was rescued from the roof of their car after getting submerged in Central Jersey floodwater, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Firefighters plucked the car's occupant from the roof at about 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, reports said.

The incident occurred on Leesville Avenue in Woodbridge Township.

