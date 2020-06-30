Firefighters, EMS Respond To 4-Car Wreck, Entrapment On Garden State Parkway In Central Jersey

First responders from Woodbridge Township were called to a four-car, rush-hour wreck on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The Tuesday afternoon crash was at mile-marker 131, and at least one person was trapped in their vehicle, according to initial unconfirmed reports. Firefighters and police were called about 4 p.m.

One victim was being transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick about 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing news story.

