Firefighters Battle Fatal Central Jersey Blaze

Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Middlesex County.

The fire broke out about 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Lowell Street in Carteret.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and thick smoke when they arrived, reports said.

They removed an unconscious and unresponsive person who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later, according to reports.

