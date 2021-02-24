Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighters Battle Fatal Central Jersey Blaze

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Carteret Fire Department
Carteret Fire Department Photo Credit: Carteret Fire Department/ Facebook

Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Middlesex County.

The fire broke out about 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Lowell Street in Carteret.  

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and thick smoke when they arrived, reports said. 

They removed an unconscious and unresponsive person who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later, according to reports. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.