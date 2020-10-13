Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fatal Tractor-Trailer, SUV Collision On Route 440 In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

UPDATED: State police responded to a fatal rush-hour crash on State Route 440 in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash, at 4:58 p.m. on Tuesday, involved two tractor-trailers and an SUV, New Jersey State Police said in an alert.

There was one confirmed fatality, troopers said.

The collision occurred on Route 440 northbound, near the Woodbridge Avenue exit ramp in Edison Township, state police said.

All northbound lanes and the exit ramp were shutdown for the accident investigation, troopers said.

No other details will be released until Wednesday, they said.

Middlesex County HAZMAT crews were called because of a fuel leak at the scene of the collision. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

