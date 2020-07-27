Edison Man, 48, Pulled Knife On Worker At Woodbridge Train Station

A 48-year-old man was arrested after pulling a knife on a contract worker who was power washing a building at a New Jersey Transit train station, authorities said.

The worker was not hurt during the attack at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the Metropark station in Woodbridge, Kate Thompson, a New Jersey Transit spokeswoman, said.

Police arrested Barry Sharp of Edison, and recovered a knife. Sharp was charged with aggravated assault and was being held by New Jersey Transit police, Thomson said.

The worker is not employed by NJ Transit, she said.

