Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: UPDATE: Worker Shot At Englewood Apartment Complex Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Gunman Sought
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Edison Man, 48, Pulled Knife On Worker At Woodbridge Train Station

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Metropark Station, Woodbridge
Metropark Station, Woodbridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 48-year-old man was arrested after pulling a knife on a contract worker who was power washing a building at a New Jersey Transit train station, authorities said.

The worker was not hurt during the attack at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the Metropark station in Woodbridge, Kate Thompson, a New Jersey Transit spokeswoman, said.

Police arrested Barry Sharp of Edison, and recovered a knife. Sharp was charged with aggravated assault and was being held by New Jersey Transit police, Thomson said.

The  worker is not employed by NJ Transit, she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.