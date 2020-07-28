Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

East Brunswick Firefighters, Hazmat Battle Flaming Box Truck Amidst High-Tension Power Lines

Jon Craig
East Brunswick firefighters battled a box truck blaze fueled by flammable liquids.
East Brunswick firefighters battled a box truck blaze fueled by flammable liquids. Photo Credit: Facebook/ East Brunswick Independent Fire Co.

Central Jersey firefighters and Middlesex County Hazmat contained a huge blaze that spewed tons of dark smoke from a box truck carrying flammable liquids on Monday.

The truck damaged utility poles and high-tension wires, East Brunswick Independent Fire Co. said on its Facebook page.

So members of the East Brunswick fire company had to take a breather until Public Service Enterprise Group (PSE&G) arrived to cut power.

Assistant Chief 850, Engine 803, Ladder 801 and Squad 806 responded to the truck fire about 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Porcelanosa at 252 Route 18. 

Firefighters found that the.box truck contained flammable liquids that was running out of.the truck, initial reports said. Officials did not specify what liquids the truck was carrying.

Middlesex County Hazmat responded and contained the fuel and flammable liquid spills from entering storm drains, firefighters said.

The fire company thanked East Brunswick police "for blocking traffic and ensuring our scenes are safe for all of us to operate and Robert Wood Johnson Paramedic Unit for providing rehab to all on scene."

