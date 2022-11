A dump truck overturned on Routes 1 and 9 in Central Jersey.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 near Randolph Avenue in Woodbridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Three of the four southbound lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported.

There were no immediate reports on injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.