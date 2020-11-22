Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Dead, Passenger Seriously Injured In Route 287 Rollover Crash

Cecilia Levine
River Road Rescue Squad
River Road Rescue Squad Photo Credit: River Road Rescue Squad Facebook page

A 49-year-old driver died and her 48-year-old passenger was seriously injured in a Route 287 rollover crash overnight in Piscataway. 

Tamiyka N. Scott, of Piscataway, was heading southbound in a 2003 Honda Accord when she went off the road, struck multiple trees and overturned around near milepost 5.2, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Scott's passenger, a Staten Island woman, was ejected and suffered serious injuries in the incident around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, Marchan said.

Scott was partially ejected, and was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash was under investigation as of Sunday morning. 

