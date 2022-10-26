Discharged Bayshore Hospital Patient Shot By Police After Pursuits: Police

A 33-year-old newly-discharged Bayshore Medical Center patient was tased and shot by police after crashing stolen vehicles early Wednesday, Oct. 26, News 12 New Jersey reports.

Justin Chacon stole a van left running outside of the hospital and headed down Route 35 to Middletown, where he crashed — then jumped in the vehicle of a good Samaritan who'd jumped out to help, the outlet says citing sources close to the incident.

A Holmdel police officer tasted Chacon just after he crashed near Union Avenue, and then shot him, police said. Chacon was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

The crashes closed Route 35 and tied up rush hour traffic, the Department of Transportation said.

