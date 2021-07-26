Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Middlesex Daily Voice

DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Causes Delays On Route 287 In Edison

Valerie Musson
A toll booth on the New Jersey Turnpike.
A toll booth on the New Jersey Turnpike. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 287 Monday morning, shutting down several lanes for the resulting investigation, according to initial reports.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes near the NJ Turnpike entrance in Edison Township around 7:05 a.m., according to 511nj.com.

Three right lanes were closed for the follow-up investigation by state police, causing a 10 to 15 minute delay, the report said.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

