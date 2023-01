A crash with injuries was reported on Routes 1 & 9 in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the routes southbound north of Route 35 in Woodbridge at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

A right lane was closed delaying traffic, 511nj.org reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.