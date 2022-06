A crash involving a crane blocked the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. on Friday, June 24 near mile marker 135 in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said..

The driver was pinned inside the crane, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.