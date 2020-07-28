Central Jersey Woman, 74, Dies In House Fire

An elderly woman died Monday after a fire broke out at her home in Edison, authorities said.

The 74-year-old woman lived alone in the house on Inman Avenue, Edison police said. Her name was not released pending notification of her family. The woman was found in an upstairs bedroom, firefighters said.

The cause of the two-alarm fire remains under investigation.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the two-story home about 7 a.m. Edison firefighters were assisted by the South Plainfield Fire Department.

Initial reports said that one person was trapped in the house.

Anthony Spagnuolo posted a video of firefighters responding here.

