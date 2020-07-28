Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Central Jersey Woman, 74, Dies In House Fire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Inman Avenue fire in Edison. (Photo courtesy All County News)
Inman Avenue fire in Edison. (Photo courtesy All County News) Photo Credit: YouTube/ All-County News

An elderly woman died Monday after a fire broke out at her home in Edison, authorities said. 

The 74-year-old woman lived alone in the house on Inman Avenue, Edison police said. Her name was not released pending notification of her family. The woman was found in an upstairs bedroom, firefighters said.

The cause of the two-alarm fire remains under investigation.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the two-story home about 7 a.m. Edison firefighters were assisted by the South Plainfield Fire Department.

Initial reports said that one person was trapped in the house.

Anthony Spagnuolo posted a video of firefighters responding here.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.