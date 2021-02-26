Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: NJ Neo-Nazi Admits Masterminding Nationwide ‘Kristallnacht’ Attack On Blacks, Jews
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Central Jersey Woman, 59, Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Live-In Boyfriend

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 59-year-old woman from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of her live-in boyfriend, authorities said.

Edna Ciesienski, 59, of Woodbridge has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for the overnight killing of her housemate, according to Middlesex Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.  

At 12:03 a.m. on Friday, police officers responded to 1256 St. Georges Ave. in the Avenel section of Woodbridge where they found David Seniakevgch, 60, of Woodbridge. He had sustained a stab wound to his lower body, according to Ciccone and Hubner. Seniakevgch later was pronounced dead at the scene, they said. 

An investigation determined Ciesienski stabbed Seniakevgch at their shared residence, they said. The victim's cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ciesienski was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.