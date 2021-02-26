Central Jersey Woman, 59, Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Live-In Boyfriend

A 59-year-old woman from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of her live-in boyfriend, authorities said.

Edna Ciesienski, 59, of Woodbridge has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for the overnight killing of her housemate, according to Middlesex Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

At 12:03 a.m. on Friday, police officers responded to 1256 St. Georges Ave. in the Avenel section of Woodbridge where they found David Seniakevgch, 60, of Woodbridge. He had sustained a stab wound to his lower body, according to Ciccone and Hubner. Seniakevgch later was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

An investigation determined Ciesienski stabbed Seniakevgch at their shared residence, they said. The victim's cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ciesienski was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

