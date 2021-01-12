Central Jersey Suspect Chased, Arrested For Stealing $20.5K From TD Bank

A 52-year-old man from Allentown, with fake ID, has been arrested for trying to defraud a bank in Middlesex County out of $20,500, authorities said Tuesday.

Robert Nuccio was charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, two counts of false government documents, one count of theft by deception, one count of attempted theft by deception, one count resisting arrest and one count of hindering apprehension, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Metuchen Police Chief David Irizarry

An investigation found that on Saturday, Nuccio fraudulently withdrew approximately $13,000 from a TD Bank in Metuchen after he displayed a fake driver’s license bearing another person’s identifying information, Ciccone and Irizarry said.

Further investigation revealed that on Sunday, Nuccio returned to the bank in an attempt withdraw an additional $7,500 where he again displayed a fake driver’s license, they said.

Nuccio was arrested after a foot chase by responding patrol officers as he exited the bank, they said.

Nuccio was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center where he awaits a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective James Keane IV of the Metuchen Police Department at 732-632-8561.

