Central Jersey Police Investigating Bank ATM Thefts

Authorities are investigating multiple cases of ATM thefts in at least three counties.

Police in Mercer, Middlesex and Morris counties were on the lookout Tuesday for suspects in ATM robberies at area banks, according to initial reports.

It was not immediately clear if customers had been robbed at the bank machines -- or whether ATMs were stolen, skimmed or broken into.

Woodbridge police reported that several Santander Bank ATMs had been targeted.

One armed suspect's vehicle was stopped in Randolph (Morris County) and a dozen people were reportedly detained as suspects in Robbinsville late Tuesday morning, according to unconfirmed reports in Mercer County.

Tuesday afternoon, there was a separate unconfirmed report on Tuesday afternoon of multiple persons under arrest by the Route 195 overpass at Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton Township.

This is a developing news story.

